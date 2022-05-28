Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Tops $9.66 Million

Observer (OBSR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $66,908.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

