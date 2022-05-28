O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.