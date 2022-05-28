Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. 1,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Nyxoah by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,895,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.