Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NYXH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Nyxoah stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. 1,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.
Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
