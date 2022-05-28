NXM Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One NXM coin can now be bought for $58.24 or 0.00200939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $379.81 million and $1,423.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,984.81 or 0.99995451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001726 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,796,909 coins and its circulating supply is 6,520,995 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

