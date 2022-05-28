NWK Group Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for 1.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $9.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.57. 953,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.64 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

