NWK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.75 and its 200-day moving average is $352.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

