NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Holdings Lowered by Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. NV5 Global makes up 3.4% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of NV5 Global worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.20. The stock had a trading volume of 54,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,305. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.58.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,109,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

