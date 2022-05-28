Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Waste Connections worth $340,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

WCN stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

