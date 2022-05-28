Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 415,305 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415,305 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Fiserv worth $377,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of FISV opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

