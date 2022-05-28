Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 191,840 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Moderna worth $274,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after acquiring an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $147.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $724,605,449.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,126 shares of company stock worth $47,688,074. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

