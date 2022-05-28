Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 118,112 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,644,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $310,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,247,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $161,384,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 840,074 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,032,000 after acquiring an additional 672,596 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after acquiring an additional 654,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

