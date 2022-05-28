Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $256,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,803,000 after purchasing an additional 188,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,565,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,192,000 after buying an additional 97,905 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $77.34 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

