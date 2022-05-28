Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $361.88 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,219,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,781 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $361,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after acquiring an additional 601,859 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after acquiring an additional 949,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.35 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.