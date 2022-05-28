Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $291,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,277,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

