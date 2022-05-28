Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Down 68.7% in May

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the April 30th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEA. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,456,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,821,000 after acquiring an additional 148,244 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,130.3% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 248,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 228,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.61. 2,606,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

