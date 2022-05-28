NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Position Lessened by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NULG stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 46,467 shares of the stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.