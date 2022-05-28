Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Down 53.5% in May

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.