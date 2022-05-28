Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Novavax by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,107,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 135.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 112,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in Novavax by 491.1% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 60,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 50,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Novavax Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.