Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

