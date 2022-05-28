Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

Shares of NVMI opened at $108.71 on Friday. Nova has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.31.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nova by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nova by 565.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

