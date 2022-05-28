Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,112,000 after acquiring an additional 318,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after buying an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after buying an additional 226,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after buying an additional 368,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

