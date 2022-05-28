Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.36.

GNRC opened at $256.17 on Wednesday. Generac has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.51.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

