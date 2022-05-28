Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $45,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.