Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €10.70 ($11.38) target price on the stock.

NRDBY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.06) to €11.20 ($11.91) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.11) to €9.60 ($10.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.25.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

