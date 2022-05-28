Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Up 433.3% in May

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nocopi Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,225. Nocopi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

