Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Up 433.3% in May

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nocopi Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,225. Nocopi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
