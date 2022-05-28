Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,574 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 528,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

