Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,043 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

