Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.65.

Shares of ALB opened at $270.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $157.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

