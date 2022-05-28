Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.40.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $349.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.73 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.83.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

