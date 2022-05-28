Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 28.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gartner by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,041 shares of company stock worth $1,630,657. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $266.59 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.20 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.57 and a 200-day moving average of $295.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

