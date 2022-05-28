Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $169.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $156.53 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

