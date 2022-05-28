Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.85 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

