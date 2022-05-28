Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $250.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.83.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

