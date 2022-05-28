Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 409 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey stock opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.13.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,388. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.