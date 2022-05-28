Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,698 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

