NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NDACW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 24,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,388. NightDragon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

