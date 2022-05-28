NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextNav.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

NN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextNav during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 476,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,057. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. NextNav has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.32.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.