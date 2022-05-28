NextDAO Price Hits $0.0004 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $903,965.16 and approximately $220,478.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.94 or 0.03921532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,817.19 or 1.00012317 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00512186 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,353,144,944 coins and its circulating supply is 2,312,912,835 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

