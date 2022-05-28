NewYorkCoin Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $21.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00218434 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006800 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.