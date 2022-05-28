New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. New York Community Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $$9.91 on Monday. 5,267,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,351. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $5,134,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,654,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $154,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

