New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. New World Development has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Get New World Development alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.0298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

About New World Development (Get Rating)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.