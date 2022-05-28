New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

NEWR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. 612,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.82. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $244,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

