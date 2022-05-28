NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NetEase stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NetEase by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NetEase by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NetEase by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

