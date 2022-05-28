NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $100.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.63.

NTAP opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19. NetApp has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

