Nestree Tops 1-Day Volume of $999,448.00 (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Nestree has a total market cap of $48.15 million and $999,448.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,854.54 or 0.99989089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00032773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000341 BTC.

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

