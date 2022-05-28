Needham & Company LLC Lowers Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VRCA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

