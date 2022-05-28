Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Regional Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 357.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 243.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 199.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

RM stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.18 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 31.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $75,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

