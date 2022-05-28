Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,232,388 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

