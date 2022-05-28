Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,308 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 43.7% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

FOXF stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.44. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

