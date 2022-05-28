Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,494,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,264,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967 in the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.